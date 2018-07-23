Sadler was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Sadler has appeared in 24 games, including seven starts, for Indianapolis this season, logging a 3.46 ERA and 1.46 WHIP while recording 55 strikeouts in 67.2 innings. In a corresponding move, the club optioned Max Moroff and designated Josh Smoker for assignment. Look for Sadler to be utilized in low-leveraged situations during his time in the majors.

