Pirates' Casey Sadler: Dealing with forearm strain
Sadler is dealing with a forearm strain, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This explains why Sadler hasn't pitched since being optioned to the minors Aug. 11. The severity of the issue remains unclear at the moment, but forearm strains are often a precursor to Tommy John surgery, so the Pirates figure to proceed cautiously.
