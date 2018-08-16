Sadler was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Sadler was cast off the team's 40-man roster in order to free up a spot for Kevin Newman, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Indianapolis in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old struggled to in limited big-league action this season, though he posted a respectable 3.43 ERA across 76 innings with Indianapolis. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands next.