Pirates' Casey Sadler: Returns to majors
Sadler was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Sadler did not see game action during his two-game stint in late July, but will hope to make his 2018 debut this time around. The 28-year-old has a 3.43 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 60 strikeouts over 76 innings at Triple-A this season, and last pitched in the majors with the Pirates in 2015.
