Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Sadler pitched each of the last two days for the Pirates, allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits over 4.1 innings. The 28-year-old makes his way back to Indianapolis as Pittsburgh restocks their bullpen with a pair of fresh arms in Michael Feliz and Buddy Boshers.

More News
Our Latest Stories