Pirates' Casey Sadler: Time with big club expires
Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland.
Sadler will head back to the minors just two days after his contract was purchased. He failed to see his first big-league action of the season during his short stint with Pittsburgh. Sadler last appeared in the major leagues in 2015, when he made one start.
