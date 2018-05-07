Kuhl attributes his seven innings of one-hit, shutout pitching Sunday to improved mechanics and a greater reliance on off-speed offerings. "I think having the changeup, when I throw it well, I have to nail my checkpoints in my delivery," he told DK Pittsburgh Sports. "I think being able to execute the off-speed in hitters' counts was the biggest thing."

Although he struggled with fastball command, Kuhl threw 17 changeups against the Brewers, as well as 15 sliders and 13 curveballs. The righty had totaled only 40 changeups in his first six starts. With starters Nick Kingham throwing well and Joe Musgrove (shoulder) expected back before June, Kuhl needs to pitch well to keep his spot in the rotation. "The last outing wasn't what we wanted," manager Clint Hurdle said. "This outing is a whole new recipe and it's effective, there's power there. It's a very good step forward for him."