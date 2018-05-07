Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Adds more changeups to mix
Kuhl attributes his seven innings of one-hit, shutout pitching Sunday to improved mechanics and a greater reliance on off-speed offerings. "I think having the changeup, when I throw it well, I have to nail my checkpoints in my delivery," he told DK Pittsburgh Sports. "I think being able to execute the off-speed in hitters' counts was the biggest thing."
Although he struggled with fastball command, Kuhl threw 17 changeups against the Brewers, as well as 15 sliders and 13 curveballs. The righty had totaled only 40 changeups in his first six starts. With starters Nick Kingham throwing well and Joe Musgrove (shoulder) expected back before June, Kuhl needs to pitch well to keep his spot in the rotation. "The last outing wasn't what we wanted," manager Clint Hurdle said. "This outing is a whole new recipe and it's effective, there's power there. It's a very good step forward for him."
More News
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...