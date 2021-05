Kuhl (shoulder) is expected to make another rehab start with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The 26-year-old made his first rehab start at Triple-A on Wednesday, and he's poised to take the mound again Tuesday. Kuhl fired three shutout innings during that outing and should continue building up his workload after being sidelined for the past month by the shoulder issue.