Kuhl (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $840,000 deal with the Pirates on Friday, avoiding arbitration, ESPN reports.

This was Kuhl's first year as an arbitration-eligible player. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2018 and never made it back to game action in 2019, though he was throwing bullpen sessions in August of 2019. He will compete for a rotation spot this spring.

