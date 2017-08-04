Kuhl (4-7) pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts during Thursday's win over Cincinnati. He surrendered just four hits and two walks.

Kuhl had been trending in the right direction through his previous 10 starts with a 3.74 ERA and 7.5 K/9, so Thursday's outing was another encouraging showing. The 24-year-old righty still sports a 4.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 for the campaign, so he remains far from a matchup-proof option, but Kuhl has provided serviceable numbers of late. He lines up for a date with the Tigers at PNC Park next.