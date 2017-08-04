Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Blanks Reds through seven
Kuhl (4-7) pitched seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts during Thursday's win over Cincinnati. He surrendered just four hits and two walks.
Kuhl had been trending in the right direction through his previous 10 starts with a 3.74 ERA and 7.5 K/9, so Thursday's outing was another encouraging showing. The 24-year-old righty still sports a 4.53 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 for the campaign, so he remains far from a matchup-proof option, but Kuhl has provided serviceable numbers of late. He lines up for a date with the Tigers at PNC Park next.
More News
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Stuck with loss following Saturday's laborious outing•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Strikes out seven in no-decision Monday•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Lined up for two-start week•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Lasts three innings in spot start Sunday•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Gets nod Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...