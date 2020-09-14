Blister and cuticle issues to his right index finger likely contributed to Kuhl's poor pitching performance Sunday against the Royals, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

"As soon as we kind of figured out that I really couldn't throw a fastball, we just kind of showed it just for hoping it would end up in a good location," Kuhl said. The 28-year-old walked six batters while recording only seven outs. Pittsburgh's MLB-worst defense didn't do him any favors, either. As a result, it might be wise to keep Kuhl benched until he proves he's healthy.