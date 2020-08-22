Kuhl (1-1) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings as he earned the win Friday against the Brewers.

Kuhl was sharp over his first three appearances this season but failed to record a decision during that time. He struggled during his last turn through the rotation, but he held the Brewers in check Friday to pick up his first win of 2020. Overall, the right-hander has been much more effective to begin the season than he's been in the past, as he carries a 2.84 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 19 innings. His next start should come on the road Thursday against the Cardinals as part of a doubleheader.