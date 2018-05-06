Kuhl (4-2) allowed one hit while walking two and striking out eight across seven scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Brewers

Kuhl bounced back from his last start when he served up three home runs in a short outing by not allowing a runner to pass first base in his seven-inning effort Sunday. He wasn't particularly precise with his pitches, starting only eight of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and throwing only 61 strikes of 108 total pitches. However, he used a nice mix of breaking and off-speed pitches to keep the Brewers' lineup off balance. Kuhl's overall numbers are viable in many leagues, but he has been prone to blowup outings, having allowed four earned runs in three of his seven starts this season.