Kuhl pitched through a blister issue in Wednesday's loss to Colorado, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He sailed through three scoreless innings before battling a blister. "It started bothering me in the fourth, and then in the fifth, it broke off," Kuhl said. "So I just have like a raw chunk of skin." The timing is poor as Kuhl had won his last two starts, allowing two earned runs in 12 innings. In 2020, he attempted to pitch through a blister injury, only to give up nine earned runs in 2.1 innings against the Royals. Fantasy managers will understandably want to use caution with the righty until he's past his most recent blister issue.