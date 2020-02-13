Kuhl (elbow) was cleared for full participation before he reported to spring training this week, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl didn't see any action in affiliated ball last season while recovering from September 2018 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander hit no unexpected snags in the rehab process, however, as he was cleared to resume throwing off a mound last August, which allowed him to focus on further elbow strengthening over the winter. Kuhl should get a legitimate opportunity to compete for a back-end spot in the Pirates' rotation, though his meager big-league results prior to having the surgery render him little more than a late-round dart throw in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.