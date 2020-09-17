The Pirates list Kuhl (finger) as their probable starter for the second game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Kuhl's inclusion on Pittsburgh's pitching schedule is an indication that the blister and cuticle issues he experienced in his most recent outing Sept. 13 versus the Royals won't be much of a concern as takes the hill for his eighth start of 2020. Through his first seven starts, Kuhl has posted a 6.14 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB over 29.1 innings.