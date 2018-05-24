Kuhl didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six.

A Scooter Gennett solo homer in the sixth inning was the only real mistake Kuhl made as he delivered his fifth quality start of the season. The right-hander has shaved his ERA down to 4.20 in the process, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing Monday at home against the Cubs.

