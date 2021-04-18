Kuhl allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in five innings versus the Brewers on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

Kuhl was beat by the long ball Sunday, as Daniel Vogelbach and Avisail Garcia's solo shots accounted for two of the three runs against the Pirates' starter. It was encouraging to see Kuhl limit his walks to just one for the first time in 2021. The 28-year-old carries a 6.32 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 14:16 K:BB across 15.2 innings. His next start is set for Saturday in Minnesota.