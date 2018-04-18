Kuhl (2-1) picked up the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 58 of 98 pitches for strikes in recording his first quality start of the season. Kuhl's 4.57 ERA and 17:7 K:BB in 21.2 innings are nothing to write home about, but for now his spot in the Pittsburgh rotation seems secure. He'll take on the Tigers at home in his next outing Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories