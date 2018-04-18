Kuhl (2-1) picked up the win over the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out four.

The right-hander threw 58 of 98 pitches for strikes in recording his first quality start of the season. Kuhl's 4.57 ERA and 17:7 K:BB in 21.2 innings are nothing to write home about, but for now his spot in the Pittsburgh rotation seems secure. He'll take on the Tigers at home in his next outing Tuesday.