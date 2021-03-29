Manager Derek Shelton named Kuhl the Pirates' starter for Thursday's season opener against the Cubs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Kuhl's tenure in the organization was likely enough for him to secure the Opening Day assignment over newcomer Tyler Anderson, who has been the Pirates' most consistent starter during the back half of the Grapefruit League schedule. The 28-year-old righty worked only two innings in his final outing of the spring Saturday against the Red Sox, so he could face some limitations with his workload Thursday. Kuhl made 11 appearances (nine starts) for Pittsburgh in 2020, submitting a 4.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 8.5 K/9.