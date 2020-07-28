Kuhl allowed three hits and two walks while striking out four over 3.2 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Steve Brault got the start Monday and delivered two scoreless frames of his own, but it was Kuhl who was the more effective pitcher overall in the tandem. The right-hander tossed 55 pitches (33 strikes) and was in line for the win when he exited the game, although the 1-0 lead didn't survive eruptions from both offenses in the late innings. Kuhl and Brault are splitting the No. 5 starter spot for now, but if Kuhl continues to be the second man into the game, his win potential will make him the better fantasy asset of the duo.