Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Ekes out win Wednesday
Kuhl (8-11) picked up the win over the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk over five-plus innings while strikingt out five.
He hung in after a three-run second inning, but Kuhl got the hook after throwing 80 pitches (48 strikes) and putting the first two Baltimore batters in the sixth on base. He finishes 2017 with a 4.35 ERA, and he'll head into next spring looking to solidify his spot in the Bucs rotation.
