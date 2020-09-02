Kuhl didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks over four-plus innings in an 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Cubs. He struck out three.

The right-hander seemed headed for his second loss of the season, exiting the game after 86 pitches (51 strikes) with the Bucs down 6-1 by the end of the fifth inning, but a rally on both sides of a length rain delay got him off the hook. Kuhl will carry a 3.10 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and less impressive 23:13 K:BB through 29 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Reds.