Kuhl (forearm) will be re-examined by Dr. David Altchek in New York on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Kuhl has been out since late June and recently had to cancel a scheduled bullpen session after suffering a setback in his recovery. A timetable for his return should become clearer after the evaluation, though it's unclear if he'll even be able to return this season even with a good result given how close the end of the season is.