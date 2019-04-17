Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Extends throwing to 120 feet
Kuhl (elbow) is throwing on flat ground at 120 feet, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
This marks another step forward for Kuhl, who had been limited to throwing from 90 feet in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He's expected to take a 10-day break from throwing within the next two weeks, which is a scheduled part of his rehab, before picking things back up. He's expected to miss the entire 2019 campaign but should be ready for spring training next year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...