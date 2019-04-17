Kuhl (elbow) is throwing on flat ground at 120 feet, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

This marks another step forward for Kuhl, who had been limited to throwing from 90 feet in his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He's expected to take a 10-day break from throwing within the next two weeks, which is a scheduled part of his rehab, before picking things back up. He's expected to miss the entire 2019 campaign but should be ready for spring training next year.

