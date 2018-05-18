Kuhl allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out five Thursday, but he didn't factor into the decision during the Pirates' victory over the Padres.

The right-hander labored once again with 85 pitches and just 50 strikes as his ERA slipped to 4.53 for the season. Kuhl does have 47 strikeouts (8.5 per nine) in 49.2 frames, which could help him remain relevant in deeper leagues, but this is a profile that shouldn't be trusted on more than a streamer basis in most mixed formats. Though this rental didn't work out, his next assignment is tentatively a trip to Cincinnati, which might fit that category again.