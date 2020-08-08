Kuhl allowed one run on one hit over four innings while striking out seven during Friday's 17-13 extra-innings loss to the Tigers. He didn't factor into the decision.

A second-inning solo shot by C.J. Cron was the only offense Detroit could muster against the right-hander, who was exceedingly sharp and threw 37 of 58 pitches for strikes before giving way to a far less effective Pittsburgh bullpen. Kuhl should lock himself into a rotation spot with this performance, but his win probability remains low until he can get fully stretched out. His next start is very tentatively scheduled for Wednesday in St. Louis.

