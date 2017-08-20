Play

Kuhl (6-8) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Saturday against the Cardinals.

Kuhl was provided a 5-1 lead in the second inning and finished out five strong innings to earn his sixth victory of the campaign. This is the third time in four outings that he's fired a quality start, but his 4.52 ERA to go along with a 1.41 WHIP makes him a lower-end fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Dodgers.

