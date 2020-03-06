Play

Kuhl pitched a scoreless inning Thursday but saw a drop in his fastball velocity, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Kuhl, who averaged 96.3 mph with his fastball in 2018 (prior to Tommy John surgery), was sitting in the 92-93 mph range. It's possible he could simply be shaking off the spring training rust, but since his best pitch is his fastball, the decrease in velocity is worth tracking.

