Kuhl (1-4) picked up the win in Friday's 11-10 victory over Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The Pirates' bullpen made the game a lot more interesting than it seemed when the team took an 11-1 lead into the seventh inning, but Kuhl did get rewarded for his efforts in the end. It was the right-hander's second quality start of the season in eight tries, and he'll carry a 5.66 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 27:22 K:BB through 35 innings into his next outing.