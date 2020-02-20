Play

In another sign of his health, Kuhl (elbow) threw live batting practice Wednesday.

Manager Derek Shelton said that it's too soon to talk about whether the team would use Kuhl as a starter or reliever. "We're talking about health right now," Shelton said. Kuhl has been used exclusively as a starter throughout his professional career. The 27-year-old does possess closer velocity and demeanor, however. He ranked seventh in the NL with a 96.3 mph average fastball (min. 80 innings) in 2018.

