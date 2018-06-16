Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Gets back in win column Friday
Kuhl (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.
It's the right-hander's first win in over a month, as Kuhl threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes en route to his eighth quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.76 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Brewers.
