Kuhl (5-4) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

It's the right-hander's first win in over a month, as Kuhl threw 65 of 93 pitches for strikes en route to his eighth quality start of the season. He'll take a 3.76 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Brewers.