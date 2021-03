Kuhl threw three scoreless innings Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out four.

First baseman Colin Moran collided with Kuhl in the first inning Tuesday, but the righty remained in the game and pitched well. Kuhl slots as the team's No. 2 or No. 3 starter in 2021. So long as he avoids the blister injury reoccurrence that bothered him last summer he could surprise. He's posted a 3.00 ERA and 9:2 K:BB in six spring innings.