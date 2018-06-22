Kuhl (5-5) pitched just two innings Thursday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and a walk in a 9-3 loss to Arizona. He struck out two and allowed two home runs.

Prior to Thursday, Kuhl hadn't allowed more than four earned runs in any start this season, but he was absolutely torched in this one. Both Ketel Marte and Alex Avila tagged him for two-run shots. Kuhl's season ERA bounced up to 4.56 with a 77:31 K:BB in 81 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column next Tuesday against the Mets.