Kuhl (0-2) took the loss Monday against the Royals after allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five over four innings.

Kuhl allowed an RBI single in the first and two more to score in the second before settling down the next two innings. He has given up at least three runs in four of his five starts and has failed to go more than five innings in any of them. One positive to take away from Monday's outing, however, is that Kuhl did not walk a batter after he walked 16 over his first 15.2 innings this season. The 28-year-old now owns a 6.41 ERA and will look to straighten things out in his next start.