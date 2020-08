Manager Derek Shelton said it was his "full expectation" that Kuhl (finger) would be available to pitch whenever his spot next comes up, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The team has given no guidance as to whether Kuhl take the injured Mitch Keller's rotation spot or continue to serve as a piggyback with Steven Brault or another pitcher. Coming off Tommy John surgery, Kuhl has appeared in two games, allowing one earned run in five innings.