Kuhl (0-1) took the loss Wednesday at Cincinnati after surrendering five runs (four earned) on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts over four innings.

The 28-year-old served up a solo homer to Tyler Naquin on the first pitch of the afternoon, and the Reds tacked on four more runs before the end of the first inning. Kuhl settled down from there with three scoreless frames, but his command was poor all day as he threw only 33 of 72 pitches for strikes. The right-hander is poised for a tough matchup against San Diego early next week.