Kuhl left Tuesday's game with right forearm discomfort after throwing 73 pitches (40 for strikes) in four innings against the Mets, AT&T SportsNet reports.

Pittsburgh's team trainer came out to visit Kuhl during the fourth inning, but the righty finished out the inning. Kuhl, who was seen shaking his pitching arm, kept New York off the scoreboard after allowing two first-inning runs. The injury didn't appear to be serious, but forearm injuries often prove to be a precursor to more severe problems.