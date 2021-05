General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that he expects Kuhl (shoulder) to come off the injured list to start Monday's game against the Royals, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Kuhl was rumored to be the leading option to start Sunday's series finale against Colorado, but it looks like the right hander's return will be pushed back one day. Kuhl tallied 3.1 innings (64 pitches) in his latest rehab start Tuesday, so it's unclear how much length he'll be able to provide against the Royals.