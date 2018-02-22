Kuhl appears to be in line for a rotation spot to start the season, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The hard-throwing righty saw his fair share of struggles last season, but he finished strong by posting a 3.62 ERA and a 9.0 K/9 in the second half of the season. Overall, his lack of command (4.1 BB/9) and propensity to give up hard contact (36.1 percent) make him relatively unattractive for fantasy purposes, but Kuhl seems to have a rotation job on lockdown nonetheless barring any unforeseen events.