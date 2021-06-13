Kuhl (0-4) allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 3.1 innings, taking the loss versus Milwaukee on Saturday.

Kuhl was spotted a four-run lead in the second inning, but he ultimately gave it all back and then some before he was pulled in the fourth. Reliever Clay Holmes allowed an inherited runner to score, which tacked the sixth run on Kuhl's line. The right-hander has had little success in 2021 with a 6.52 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 23:21 K:BB across 29 innings. His next start is expected to be against Cleveland during next weekend's series.