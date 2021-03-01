Kuhl pitched one inning Sunday, allowing two singles while striking out the side, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Kuhl, whose fastball velocity ranged from 92-95 mph, needed 24 pitches to complete the inning. He relied on his slider for the three whiffs, even though he's barely thrown it in practice. "I felt like I've maybe thrown four sliders in a bullpen since I've been down here," Kuhl said. "It's just one of those things that I've just always had the feel for. It's really a pitch that we're not working on, but games situations are where I can always rely on it."