Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Makes Grapefruit League debut
Kuhl pitched for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery Friday, retiring two batters while allowing two runs on one hit and one walk. He struck out one batter.
Pitching under game conditions for the first time since 2018, the hard-throwing righty threw 23 pitches with a fastball sitting 94 mph. The organization hasn't hinted as to whether he'll be used as a starter or reliever in the long run, but it's likely he'll serve as a swing man and pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen at season's start.
