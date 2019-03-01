Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Moves to 60-day IL
Kuhl (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Kuhl underwent Tommy John surgery in September and was already ruled out for 2019, so this was a procedural move that was inevitable. The 26-year-old has been playing catch from 75 feet this week as he continues in the early stages of his throwing program.
