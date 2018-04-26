Kuhl (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts over six innings to pick up the win Wednesday against the Tigers.

After failing to reach the mark in each of his first three starts, Kuhl now has quality starts in each of his past two outings. Kuhl was touched up for a homer by Leonys Martin in the fourth inning, but otherwise he was clean, able to avoid jams by finding strikeouts when necessary. He induced 16 swinging strikes, including a whopping seven on his slider, which he threw 26 times. That's the nastiness that earned Kuhl a chance in Pittsburgh's rotation, and what makes the 25-year-old worth watching as the season proceeds.