Kuhl (4-3) took a no decision Saturday after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He recorded five strikeouts.

Kuhl has now provided a quality start in four of his last five outings, but has only a single loss to show for it. The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 67.2 innings for the Pirates this season, and is next scheduled to start on the road against the Cubs next Friday.