Pirates' Chad Kuhl: No decision in quality start Saturday
Kuhl (4-3) took a no decision Saturday after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Cardinals. He recorded five strikeouts.
Kuhl has now provided a quality start in four of his last five outings, but has only a single loss to show for it. The 25-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 67.2 innings for the Pirates this season, and is next scheduled to start on the road against the Cubs next Friday.
More News
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Stuck with tough-luck loss•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Delivers quality start Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Fails to reach fifth frame•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Provides quality start in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Adds more changeups to mix•
-
Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Bounces back for fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...