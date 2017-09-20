Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Not starting against Cardinals
Kuhl is not scheduled to start a game this weekend against the Cardinals, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Manager Clint Hurdle named Ivan Nova, Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon as his starters against St. Louis, leaving Kuhl as the odd man out. Kuhl allowed four home runs in 4.2 innings in Cincinnati his last time out, lifting his season ERA and WHIP to 4.31 and 1.46, respectively. It's uncertain if he will get another chance to start before the end of the season.
