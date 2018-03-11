Pirates' Chad Kuhl: Off to uneven start in 2018
Kuhl was tagged for three homers and eight earned runs in 2.1 innings Saturday, He walked three while striking out three batters.
Although he's allowed 11 earned runs in his last two outings (4.2 innings), Kuhl is expected to start 2018 in Pittsburgh's starting rotation. The righty collected 142 strikeouts in 157.1 innings last year, though his earned run average (4.35) and WHIP (1.47) didn't help fantasy owners. Kuhl increased his fastball velocity from 93.2 mph to 95.5 mph from 2016 to 2017. His control suffered, however, with walks jumping from 2.6 BB/9 to 4.1 BB/9. As a result, Kuhl rates as an interesting end-game pick, though he's just as likely to hurt fantasy owners as help.
