Kuhl allowed a run on four hits and zero walks across six innings during Tuesday's win over Atlanta. He struck out seven and didn't factor in the decision.

It's the third time in his past four starts the right-hander has given up exactly one run across six innings, as a solo homer from Orlando Arcia was the only blemish Tuesday. Kuhl has a 4.73 ERA for the season, but he's been much better in his last four outings with a 2.42 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 22.1 frames.