Kuhl was pleased with his results after throwing in an intrasquad game at Pirate City on Tuesday.

Pitching to mostly minor leaguers, Kuhl threw 32 pitches, including his entire repertoire. "I felt really good," he said. "I was able to work on a lot of things we've been working on in the bullpen." Kuhl is set up to pitch every fifth day and add an inning to his workload each time out. Although the organization hasn't officially stated whether the righty will be used as a starter or reliever, it's preparing him as a starter. There were no remarks concerning the decreased velocity which was reported in his last outing.